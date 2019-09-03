Shweta Bachchan is missing ‘sweethearts’ Navya Naveli and Agastya, shares a throwback pic

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 16:48 IST

Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter and author Shweta Bachchan Nanda has shared an adorable picture of her kids: Navya Naveli and Agastya on Instagram. The mother of two seems to be missing the two as they are away for studies.

“Miss you much sweethearts,” Shweta wrote with the picture. Shweta can be sitting between the two kids, with Navya on the right and Agastya on the left. Navya seems to be making a face during a conversation as Shweta and Agastya look on. Among the 11,000 likes on the post, Shweta’s actor brother Abhishek Bachchan also ‘liked’ the picture.

Shweta and Navya had attended Agastya’s graduation ceremony in London in May. Shweta had also shared celebratory pictures from the event, one of which showed her putting up a broach on his blazer. She captioned one of the pics, “Journey wisely.” She wrote with another, “In the blink of an eye - congratulations Gus you made it.”

Agastya and Navya are said to have studied at the Sevenoaks School in Kent, London. Navya was batchmates with Shah Rukh Khan’s older son Aryan and is currently pursuing higher studies in New York’s Fordham University.

Shweta had once written in an article for Vogue magazine about the emptiness she felt in her life when her two kids left home to study abroad. The article titled ‘Shweta Bachchan Nanda pens her experience of coping with an empty nest,’ also talked about finding a new purpose at 40 when your entire life was spent caring for your children.

She opened up about how she cried when her kids joined school away from home. She wrote, “I remember reaching my hotel room, empty of everything that was child-related. I sat in the bathroom and wept. For me it was the absence of their footsteps on the staircase when they came back from school. How they would fake-faint on the sofa, muddy and sweaty, heavy backpacks full to bursting still on, and I would scream at them for dirtying the upholstery and send them to wash up... Now, life moments comprised rushed FaceTime calls, pixelated and halting as they ran off, laughing, with their friends for class with a breezy ‘chat later’.”

