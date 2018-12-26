Siddharth asks fans if he should remake AndhaDhun, Ayushmann Khurrana says ‘go for it’

South actor Siddharth has expressed his desire to star in a remake of the critically acclaimed Bollywood film, AndhaDhun, and has received original actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s blessing. Siddharth tweeted his intention to remake the film, and asked his fans to weigh in with their opinions.

Quick vote - since it’s on the table already, how many of you want to see me remake this lovely film? I’m very serious:)” Siddharth wrote on Christmas day, tagging Ayushmann in his tweet. The Badhaai Ho actor responded with his blessings. “Go for it machaan!” he wrote.

Go for it machaan! 🧡😎 https://t.co/BroTt8vjaz — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) December 26, 2018

Several fans responded to Siddharth’s question with casting suggestions. Many suggested Ramya Krishnan and Simran Bagga to take on Tabu’s role, and others pointed out that since both Tabu and Radhika Apte have experience in the south Indian film industry, they should return for the remakes as well.

AndhaDhun has been named as several critics’ best film of 2018. It tells a twisted story of a blind pianist caught in a murder mystery involving a rich housewife and a corrupt cop. It is one of two films to star Ayushmann that have gone on to make more than Rs 100 crore at the box office this year, the other being the family comedy-drama, Badhaai Ho.

Directed by Sriram Raghavan, AndhaDhun was given five out of five stars by Hindustan Times in its review. Siddharth was seen recently in the multilingual horror film, The House Next Door, which he also produced.

