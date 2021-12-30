e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 30, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter leave for New Year getaway and it is an island paradise

Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday, Ishaan Khatter leave for New Year getaway and it is an island paradise

Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were among the Bollywood celebs who were seen leaving for their New Year vacation.

bollywood Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 10:19 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport.
Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani at the Mumbai airport.
         

After Ranveer Singh-Deepika Padukone and Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt were seen leaving Mumbai to head out for their New Year vacation, it was the turn of Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra to head out. Khalli Peeli co-stars Ananya Panday and Ishaan Khatter were also seen leaving town.

Hindustantimes

Kiara and Sidharth are yet to publicly acknowledge their relationship but are often seen spending time together. The couple arrived together at the airport as they headed to the Maldives for a vacation, as per reports. Dressed in orange pants and a black tee with silver jacket, Sidharth was with Kiara who chose sporty tracks and a tank top.

Wednesday morning also saw Ishaan and Ananya heading out. The two arrived one after the other at the airport, but met each other at the gates. Ananya was wearing a white top with pink track pants and sneakers. Ishaan wore white harem pants and tee with a brown jacket. They were both wearing masks.

Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes
Hindustantimes

Ishaan and Ananya were recently seen at Katrina Kaif’s Christmas party. On the work front, Ishaan has Phone Bhoot with Katrina and Siddhant Chaturvedi while Ananya is a part of Shakun Batra’s untitled film with Siddhant and Deepika Padukone.

Kiara and Sidharth have, meanwhile, kept a low profile and refused to comment on their relationship status. When questioned about Sidharth on The Kapil Sharma Show, Kiara had said, “Whenever I talk about my personal life it will be when I’m married.” Kapil said, “Let’s clap for the guy who will get married to you. We can only send you good wishes for now.”

However, Akshay decided to give fans a little more than Kiara would have hoped for. “Ye badi Siddhanto wali ladki hai (She is a girl with principles),” he said. Hearing his words, Kiara was left red faced and gaping while others broke into a big laugh.

top news
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
Farmers’ protests: Sixth round of talks today; unions want repeal of laws, higher MSP
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
India registers 20,549 Covid-19 cases in 24 hrs, recoveries cross 9.83 mn
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
Govt proposes mandatory airbags for passengers in front seats of vehicles
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
UK virus strain in India: 14 more test positive, 20 cases so far
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Ram Temple: New technique may be adopted for construction of foundation
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
Man slips into coma due to blood clots in brain after Covid-19, recovers
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
New Year eve’s celebrations in Kolkata come under HC scanner
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
‘AAP to install free WiFi hotspot for farmers at Singhu border’: Raghav Chadha
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 CasesFarmers protest LIVEMutant Coronavirus StrainFarmers ProtestIndia vs Australia 2nd Test

don't miss

latest news

India news

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In