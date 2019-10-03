Silver-haired Dimple Kapadia, daughter Twinkle Khanna look stunning as they step out together. See pic inside

bollywood

Updated: Oct 03, 2019 13:44 IST

Former actor and writer Twinkle Khanna is often spotted with husband Akshay Kumar or her children, Nitara and Aarav. She was recently seen with mom Dimple Kapadia and, needless to say, both the ladies looked wonderful together.

In the picture, a smiling Twinkle and Dimple pose for cameramen as they stepped out for shopping. While Twinkle sported a casually chic look in a black asymmetrical dress matched with a brown belt, Dimple wore a long flowing dull blue skirt, blouse and poncho top. It is her silver hair and spectacled look which catches the eye first.

Twinkle recently launched Tweak, a bilingual digital platform for women. She aims to create a judgement-free place for women with the initiative. “I want Tweak to be a judgement-free place for women to ask questions, seek advice and engage in a meaningful debate on almost any subject. This is as much a space for seeing your glass as always half-full, while laughing at yourself because you really can’t see without your glasses,” she said.

Tweak India is a collective and collaborative space that will spotlight complex topics from sex education to feminine health while championing women to be financially independent and socially confident and to ensure this mission reaches its full potential, the company had partnered with social media platform Instagram.

Tweak’s video content will first be available to the Instagram community for 48hours before it gets shared on other platforms. Veteran actors like Waheeda Rehman and Shabana Azmi will be seen sharing their life stories on Tweak India.

