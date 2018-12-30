Simmba box office day 2: Ranveer Singh, Sara Ali Khan’s film makes Rs 24 crore on first Saturday

Ranveer Singh’s latest film Simmba has recorded the biggest opening of his career with Rs 20 crore and has raked in Rs 24 crore on the day two. The total collection of the film now stands at Rs 44 , as reported by Boxofficeindia.com.

The Rohit Shetty film is, however, expected to show growth through the extended New Year weekend. The opening collections of Simmba are similar to Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma’s Zero, which released a week before Simmba on December 21. It had also collected Rs 20 crore on its first day.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh had shared the opening figures of the film on Friday. He had tweeted, “#Simmba gathered momentum during the course of the day, with evening/night shows supporting the film... Mumbai circuit is rocking... Emerges Ranveer Singh’s biggest opening day... Day 2 performing better than Day 1... Fri ₹ 20.72 cr. India biz.”

Padmaavat was considered to have been the biggest opener for Ranveer but Simmba surpassed with a margin of almost Rs 2 crore. Talking about Shetty’s style of filmmaking, film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi had said, “This movie is not about Ranveer or Sara. It is about Rohit Shetty as a director and a storyteller. Ranveer has the potential and his last film Padmaavat collected Rs 300 crore at the domestic box office. His intrinsic value is terrific as a star. Rohit catapulting him in a movie and utilising his stardom can go a long way. It can be a blockbuster in the long run.”

Rohit Shetty has delivered one of the biggest Indian blockbusters Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone. The film has worldwide lifetime collections of around Rs 424 crore. Simmba also rides high on expectations and is expected to do wonders at the box office.

First Published: Dec 30, 2018 11:38 IST