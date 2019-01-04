Simmba box office day 7: Ranveer Singh’s film earns Rs 150 cr in first week, overtakes Stree, Badhaai Ho

Ranveer Singh’s Simmba is continuing its strong box office performance, well into the week. The action film has made Rs 11 crore on Thursday, taking its domestic total to Rs 150 crore. This is the second biggest opening week for a film released in 2018, after Ranbir Kapoor’s Sanju.

According to Box Office India, Simmba has done exceptionally well in the Mumbai circuit, having made Rs 55 crore there. It has also performed well in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, east Punjab and Bihar.

With its strong box office performance, Simmba has now gone ahead of Badhaai Ho (Rs 137.59 crore) and Stree (Rs 129.90 crore) to emerge as the sixth biggest hit of 2018. Sanju, Padmaavat, Race 3, Baaghi 2 and Thugs of Hindostan are ahead of the Ranveer Singh starrer in terms of earnings.

In addition to Simmba’s Rs 150 crore domestic haul, the Ranveer Singh film has made Rs 60 crore in overseas markets, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, for an international total of Rs 210 crore in its first week. With no Bollywood competition in its second weekend, director Rohit Shetty’s film could continue building on its momentum.

#Simmba should be close to ₹ 60 cr in Week 1 Overseas... Excellent in USA-Canada, UAE-GCC and Australia in particular...

Fri: $ 1.884 mn

Sat: $ 1.590 mn

Sun: $ 1.492 mn

Mon: $ 779k

Tue: $ 1.414 mn

Wed: $ 694k

Total: $ 7.853 mn [₹ 55.06 cr] — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 3, 2019

With Simmba, Shetty has become the first Bollywood filmmaker to deliver eight back-to-back films to have crossed the coveted Rs 100 crore mark domestically. His winning streak began with Golmaal 3 in 2010. Ranveer congratulated his ‘bro’ with a message on Instagram. “All hail the blockbuster king! Ro-bro be slamming century after century,” he wrote in all caps.

Ranveer will next be seen in director Zoya Akhtar’s rap drama Gully Boy, inspired in part by the life of rapper Divine and his Gully Gang. The film is slated to be screened at the Berlin International Film Festival in February, and will be released in theatres on the 14th of the same month.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jan 04, 2019 12:25 IST