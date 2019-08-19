Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose after Article 370 abrogation: ‘Sick with worry, can’t reach my baby Zaira Wasim’

bollywood

Aug 19, 2019

The Sky Is Pink director Shonali Bose has penned a detailed note on Article 370 abrogation and the situation in Kashmir, mentioning that she is worried about the well-being of her film’s lead actor Zaira Wasim who lives there. Zaira had earlier announced her decision to quit the film industry as it led her to ‘a path of ignorance’.

Sharing a photo with Zaira, the filmmaker wrote, “I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now.”

#NotmyIndia. It has been two weeks since the unprecedented communication blockade of Jammu and Kashmir. My heart is heavy as the sky is dark over India’s democracy right now. My heart has always ached for the terrible human rights violations in the Valley - right from the times of the Congress government in the 90’s. The disappearances and killing of innocent youth is not new. Nor is the opening of fire on demonstrations. But this government has crossed every line with its draconian measures. I want to ask every Indian - every Bengali, Maharashtrian, Gujarati, Tamilian et al - how would you feel if your State was split overnight and converted into a Union Territory? Leave Article 370 aside for a moment and answer that honestly. For me the shock and anger at this unconstitutional act is laced with sorrow at how our own people must be feeling in this part of our country. Feelings we can only imagine - as there is still a blackout! On a personal level I have never known anyone before in the State. But now I have a child there. Zaira Wasim - the heart and soul of The Sky is Pink. I have known her and her family over one year - spent marvelous times with them in both Srinagar and Jammu. I was with them in Jammu just a day before this happened. Zaira was very worried that something terrible was afoot because of the sudden influx of massive troops. I reassured her not dreaming something so draconian and unprecedented could be carried out. And since then I’m besides myself with worry at not being able to reach her. To give her strength at this difficult time. To wish them Eid Mubarak. I’m sure they couldn’t celebrate it. We parted with the promise to stay in touch every day. Echoing a promise she and her brother make to each other in the film in a brilliantly acted and moving scene. But I can’t reach my baby right now. #NotmyIndia.

