Smita Patil birth anniversary: Prateik Babbar remembers late mother, quotes her ‘do not breathe, what people will think’. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Oct 17, 2019 15:11 IST

Late Bollywood actor Smita Patil would have turned 64 had she not left the world too soon, at the age of 31. On the occasion of her 64th birth anniversary, son and actor Prateik Babbar shared a touching post on social media in her memory.

He wished her by sharing a monochrome picture of the actor from a photo shoot on Instagram and wrote, “Happy birthday to my gorgeous lady.” Several fans of the actor reacted to the post by calling her a legend and an angel. A fan even wrote, “The most beautiful.”

He also shared an emotional film still and captioned it, “do not breathe.. what people will think” - smita patil (1955-1986) rest in power.” The still is from the her dance number Tohfa Qabool Hai Hamen in the 1983 film Ghungroo. She played the role of dancer Kesarbai in the film, which also starred Shashi Kapoor and Waheeda Rahman. The still shows tears rolling down her eyes as she is dressed in a colourful costume while performing in a court in front of her lover and a prince, played by Shashi.

Smita’s fans also agreed with Prateik and dropped touching comments on the post in her remembrance. A fan wrote, “Power ... Ya.. that’s the apt one.” Another called her a “beautiful rebel.” One more fan wrote, “Your mother Smita Patel ji was a brilliant actress. I love her so much. She was so beautiful naturally.” A fan even pointed out, “You have her eyes.”

Smita appeared in over 80 Hindi, Marathi and Malayalam films in a career that spanned just over a decade. During her acting journey, she received two National Film Awards and was the recipient of the Padma Shri in 1985. She was married to actor Raj Babbar and died on 13 December, 1986 at the age of 31 after giving birth to son Prateik.

Also read: Yaaram movie review: A serious subject badly trivialised, courtesy poor writing

Prateik is all set to witness the release of his film Yaaram on Friday. The film also stars Siddhanth Kapoor and Ishita Raj Sharma. It is based on the practice of Nikah Halala in Islam but failed to impress the critics.

(With IANS inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 17, 2019 14:40 IST