Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account: ‘Aag lage basti mein, main apni masti mein’

bollywood

Updated: Jun 20, 2020 17:22 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has finally had enough of social media trolling and bullying. She deactivated her Twitter account on Saturday and said she was doing it to protect her sanity.

Sonakshi shared a GIF of Amy Poehler throwing the peace out sign at an awards show. “The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And no where more of that than twitter these days! Chalo, im off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out,” she wrote in her final tweet and quickly pulled the plug on her account.

She shared a screengrab of her tweet on Instagram. “Aag lage basti mein... mein apni masti mein! Bye Twitter (Let the fire rage on, I don’t care),” she wrote in the caption. Sonakshi also appears to have disabled all comments on her Instagram posts.

Sonakshi and other ‘star kids’ are being trolled on social media ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput on Sunday. People have been blaming them for taking up space in film industry that should belong to genuinely talented actors.

Also read: Twinkle Khanna defines love, says it is ‘only about putting the other person’s needs ahead of your own’

Earlier, Sonakshi lashed out at “certain people trying to garner publicity” from Sushant’s death. “The problem with wrestling with pigs is that you get dirty and the pig enjoys it. To certain people trying to garner publicity and highlight THEIR issues using the death of a member of our fraternity... PLEASE just stop,” she wrote. “Your spewing negativity, hate, and toxicity is really not required right now. Have some respect for the departed. Really,” she added.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

Follow @htshowbiz for more