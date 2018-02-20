Sonakshi Sinha joins Diana Penty in Happy Phirr Bhag Jayegi, watch teaser

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has teamed up with Cocktail star Diana Penty for a sequel to the Penty’s 2016 comedy film, Happy Bhaag Jayegi. Sharing a teaser of the upcoming film, Diana spilled the beans on Twitter. Both Sonakshi and Diana play women who run away. The film will release on August 24.

“Turns out I’m not the only ‘Happy’ around, there’s one more on the run! Lace up @sonakshisinha, let’s get this started #HappyPhirrBhagJayegi - 24th August @ErosNow @cypplOfficial,” Diana tweeted. Director Mudassar Aziz will also return for the sequel.

Happy Bhaag Jayegi starred Abhay Deol, Ali Fazal and Jimmy Shergill in lead roles. The film received positive reviews and made a decent impact at the box office. Made at an estimated budget of Rs 20 crore, the film collected Rs 28.19 crore at the domestic ticket windows.

The film traced the story of Happy (Diana) who flees from her own marriage in Amritsar and lands up in Lahore, Pakistan.

Watch the trailer of Happy Bhag Jayegi:

Sonakshi Sinha is currently awaiting the release of Welcome To New York that hits theatres on Friday, February 23. Diana, on the other hand, will soon be seen in John Abraham’s Parmanu: The Story of Pokharan.

