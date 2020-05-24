Sonakshi Sinha reacts to old link-up rumours with Shahid Kapoor: ‘It did not bother me. We are good friends even today.’

bollywood

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:58 IST

Actor Sonakshi Sinha has talked about the time when she was linked to her co-actor Shahid Kapoor. Sonakshi says the rumours did not bother her.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, Sonakshi said the two are still good friends. “I feel like sometimes people just, these rumours just start, people don’t have many things to talk about. When two single people are shooting, they are like, ‘oh what to do, chalo let’s start a rumour. It is quite funny. It did not bother me. Shahid and Me are good friends even today. At that time, we would laugh it off too. It never bothered us,” she said.

Also see: Kuch Kuch Hota Hai fans can’t keep calm as Archana Puran Singh aka Miss Braganza shares message for Anupam Kher’s Malhotra

Sonakshi and Shahid worked together in 2013’s romantic action film, R Rajkumar. The film was directed by Prabhu Deva was a hit at the box office.

Shahid has previously dated his co-stars Kareena Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. He married Mira Rajput in 2015 and they are now parents to daughter Misha and son Zain.

Talking about her own wedding plans, Sonakshi said it’s something that she will do when she is ready for it. “My family doesn’t pressurise me because they see how happy I am. They know I am working and enjoying my work. And I have to find a boy, only then I can get married.” she said.

Sonakshi is currently in lockdown with her family in Mumbai. She recently shared pictures of her fans donating PPE kits to hospitals. “More PPE kits being dispatched today! You guys are the best,” Sonakshi said about her fans. “All you lovely people! Thank you for your trust and generosity. A huge consignment of top grade PPE material is leaving factory for Sardar Patel Hospital,#Pune! Let’s protect our frontline medicos together,shall we? Lots of love and thank you,” Sonakshi had tweeted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more