Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not contributing for Covid-19 relief, actor says ‘announcing or not is personal preference’

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has given the perfect reply to trolls who are tagging various celebrities and claiming they are not doing enough for the community as humanity fights a tough battle against Covid-19 across the globe. After days of being tagged in several tweets with the allegation, Sonakshi decided to respond and she did so with a popular Hindi saying ‘Neki kar dariya me daal (Do good and forget about it).

Sonakshi tweeted late Tuesday, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn't announced,contributions weren't made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga?Kuch log actually follow karte hai!Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good(announcing or not is a personal preference)😊 — Sonakshi Sinha (@sonakshisinha) March 31, 2020

Recently, Sonakshi also observed the Earth Hour on Sunday. Posting a video about the same, she wrote on Instagram, “These are challenging times. I hope everyone is at home & safe. This #EarthHour #GIVEUP going out so we can beat #coronavirus whilst not forgetting our environment! Join me for #EarthHour2020 #switchoff today from 8:30-9:30PM to save energy and #GIVEBACK to mother Earth @wwfindia”.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a tweet with similar intent. “Ek ne diya aur keh diya ke diya, dusre ne diya aur kaha nahi ki diya. Dusri shreni me hi rehne do mujhe e priyajan, Jise mila wo kya jaane kisne diya, jano uska bus karun krandan in halato me aur kya kaha jaye, Jo janein mujhe jaanein, mai to swabhao se hi raha hu kamsukhan (One gave and said that he did, another gave and did not say that he did. Let me be in the second category. The one who receives knows not who gave it just know his emotions, those who know me, know I have always been one to talk less),” he had written.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown across the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Sonakshi posted a fun video, urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. “Public service announcement. #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona #nationallockdown,” she captioned the video.

