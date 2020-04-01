e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Apr 01, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not contributing for Covid-19 relief, actor says ‘announcing or not is personal preference’

Sonakshi Sinha trolled for not contributing for Covid-19 relief, actor says ‘announcing or not is personal preference’

Sonakshi Sinha has responded to trolls who targeted her saying she wasn’t doing enough for the community amid coronavirus outbreak.

bollywood Updated: Apr 01, 2020 09:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sonakshi Sinha at a film screening in Mumbai.
Sonakshi Sinha at a film screening in Mumbai.(IANS)
         

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha has given the perfect reply to trolls who are tagging various celebrities and claiming they are not doing enough for the community as humanity fights a tough battle against Covid-19 across the globe. After days of being tagged in several tweets with the allegation, Sonakshi decided to respond and she did so with a popular Hindi saying ‘Neki kar dariya me daal (Do good and forget about it).

Sonakshi tweeted late Tuesday, “Minute of silence for trolls who think that just because it wasn’t announced,contributions weren’t made.Neki kar dariya mein daal,suna toh hoga? Kuch log actually follow karte hai! Ab shaant ho jao & use ur time 2 do some actual good (announcing or not is a personal preference)Smiling face with smiling eyes.”

 

Recently, Sonakshi also observed the Earth Hour on Sunday. Posting a video about the same, she wrote on Instagram, “These are challenging times. I hope everyone is at home & safe. This #EarthHour #GIVEUP going out so we can beat #coronavirus whilst not forgetting our environment! Join me for #EarthHour2020 #switchoff today from 8:30-9:30PM to save energy and #GIVEBACK to mother Earth @wwfindia”.

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan had also posted a tweet with similar intent. “Ek ne diya aur keh diya ke diya, dusre ne diya aur kaha nahi ki diya. Dusri shreni me hi rehne do mujhe e priyajan, Jise mila wo kya jaane kisne diya, jano uska bus karun krandan in halato me aur kya kaha jaye, Jo janein mujhe jaanein, mai to swabhao se hi raha hu kamsukhan (One gave and said that he did, another gave and did not say that he did. Let me be in the second category. The one who receives knows not who gave it just know his emotions, those who know me, know I have always been one to talk less),” he had written.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the 21-day lockdown across the country in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, Sonakshi posted a fun video, urging everyone to stay home and stay safe. “Public service announcement. #stayhomestaysafe #chupchaapgharpebaitho #lifeinthetimeofcorona #nationallockdown,” she captioned the video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

top news
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Markaz leadership resisted, then NSA Ajit Doval dropped by at 2 am
Foreign teams of Jamaat touring India, could be carrying Covid-19, govt tells states
Foreign teams of Jamaat touring India, could be carrying Covid-19, govt tells states
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Tax regime and other changes which will come into effect from April 1
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Timeline: How Nizamuddin event went on despite lockdown orders
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Covid-19 pandemic most challenging crisis since WWII: UN chief
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Star Wars actor Andrew Jack dies of coronavirus at 76
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Didn’t have Ganguly-like support from Dhoni, Virat: Yuvraj
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
Best sedans in India under Rs 10 lakh: From 2020 Verna to Ciaz
trending topics
Coronavirus Live UpdatesCoronavirus UpdateCovid-19Covid-19 OutbreakCoronavirus cases in ChandigarhCovid-19 cases in MaharashtraNizamuddin mosqueGoa lockdownSensex Today

don't miss

latest news

india news

bollywood news