Sonakshi Sinha wishes dad Shatrughan Sinha on his birthday with adorable Instagram post. See pic

Updated: Dec 09, 2019 13:13 IST

On actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha’s 73rd birthday, his daughter Sonakshi Sinha wished him with a sweet Instagram post. She shared a picture of the two of them twinning in black and wrote, “Birthday boy,” followed by a cake emoji.

Luv Sinha also wished his father on the photo-blogging site with a picture that he dug out from the archives. “Happybirthday to my #Hero #Family #Happy #Memories #Star #Legend #Shotgun #Idol #Shatrughansinha #Best #Father #fatherandson #Throwback #Monday #toomanyhastags,” he captioned it.

Sonakshi and Shatrughan came together for a special number – Rafta Rafta – in Navaniat Singh’s Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se last year. The song also featured Salman Khan and Rekha in guest roles.

Currently, Sonakshi is gearing up for the release of Prabhu Deva’s Dabangg 3, in which she is paired opposite Salman. While he plays Inspector Chulbul Pandey, she is in the role of his wife, Rajjo.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sonakshi said that the Dabangg franchise was extremely special for her. “Every time I enter the set of Dabangg, it is a special feeling. I started my journey 10 years ago with that film. It was my debut film opposite Salman Khan. My equation will never change with him no matter how many films I sign and what I achieve as an actress. He helped me to find my calling; I did not even know that I can act and I am an actress now,” she said.

Dabangg 3 is scheduled to release on December 20. Sonakshi will also be seen in Abhishek Dudhaiya’s Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which will recreate the 1971 Indo-Pak war. The film also stars Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Sanjay Dutt, Rana Daggubati and Ammy Virk. It will hit the theatres on August 14, 2020.

