When Shatrughan Sinha felt proud on being called Sonakshi Sinha’s father

Actor Sonakshi Sinha recently accompanied Kalank co-stars Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt on dance show Super Dancer Chapter 3 and shared a sweet memory about her father and actor-politician Shatrughan Sinha. She shared the story to cheer up 10-year-old participant Avastha Thapa, who was missing her father as is he is in the Indian Army and couldn’t watch her on be a part of the show.

Recalling an incident, Sonakshi said, “While growing up and in school everybody used to call me Shatrughan Sinha’s daughter, but one day my father came home, he looked very astonished so I asked him what had happened? That’s when he disclosed that while he was on a flight, an air hostess came and asked, ‘You are Sonakshi Sinha’s father right?’ I could see it in his eyes. It was such a proud feeling when girls make their fathers proud.”

According to a DNA report, Sonakshi told Avastha how girls are more attached to their fathers. She said, “In front of daughters, fathers can’t usually argue much, I am sure Avastha by default must be loved by her father, in fact Avastha, you, me, Alia and all the girls out there who work and follow their dreams are really lucky because we not just have supportive mothers but we are very fortunate to get our father’s encouragement as well. They don’t stop us from doing anything.”

She went on to add that they are blessed to have supportive fathers as there are a lot of girls in this world who are stopped from achieving their dreams. “I was never made to feel any lesser than my brothers. I am very privileged. I hope one day all girls feel this way,” she said.

Sonakshi is all set to start shooting for Dabangg 3, which went on the floors on Monday. Salman shared a video on Sunday, in which him and his brother Arbaaz Khan made the announcement. The film is the third instalment in the successful Dabangg franchise. It is being produced by Arbaaz and directed by Prabhudheva.

Sonakshi has two more films in her kitty: Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu’s Mission Mangal and a tentatively titled project, Khandaani Shafakhaana.

First Published: Apr 01, 2019 13:08 IST