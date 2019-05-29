Sonali Bendre on going bald during cancer: ‘Cutting my hair wasn’t heartbreaking, being alive was more important’

After being diagnosed with high-grade cancer, Sonali Bendre spent a lot of her time in New York getting the right treatment. This also involved chemotherapy and before she started that, Sonali decided to cut her long, lustrous hair and go bald. But now that Sonali is back to India, this is the first time ever since she went bald that she got a chance to get a proper haircut. The actor recently got a hair cut and got her hair coloured too.

Loving her new look and talking about this new phase, Sonali says, “I’m so happy that my hair is grown back but more than anything else, all my life, I’ve had poker straight hair and now, there is some texture and some curl to it. I’m so excited about that. I’ve always wanted volume in my hair and now that it’s growing I’m liking it. It was a bit messy when it was growing out and it was time for a hair cut. I got some bit of a colour as well because my hair is now grown slightly so we didn’t touch the colour to the scalp. We are being a bit careful with that and it just gave me so much joy. When you have long hair, you are really scared to cut it because you always want to hold onto it. But it was time to experiment. I’m going to make the most of it and try as many looks as I can. I’m going to have fun with my hair now.”

Sonali Bendre seen in Mumbai's Juhu, on May 26, 2019. (IANS) ( IANS )

The actor has spoken about her battle with cancer and while she shared her story to help other people, Sonali recalls the first time she had to chop her hair before starting chemotherapy. She says, “When I was planning to cut my hair, I didn’t really have a choice. I remember going to the salon to get my last blow dry and my friend was shooting and my sister was with me so my hair dresser realised that this wasn’t usual. When I went back to him for the big day - the hair cut, I was waiting for Ranveer, my son to join me in New York because I didn’t want it to be a big shock for him. I remember telling my hair dresser to just shave it all off but he insisted that we could go shorter and then finally, I went bald much later.”

She adds that her condition has changed her outlook to life and that having long hair didn’t matter as much. “The first time when I cut my hair, I don’t think it was heartbreaking. By then, I had switched off. Being alive was more important. Suddenly my perspective on life had changed. I remember my friend telling me that we should collect the hair and make a wig out of it. But I didn’t want to keep it and I told her to let it go. I’m not saying I was joyful about it but I wasn’t sad either. I had accepted that this was something that had to be done”, she reveals.

