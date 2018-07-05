Sonali Bendre’s family says she will prevail over cancer as Bollywood celebs rush to her home. See pics

Just a few months after the shocking news of Irrfan Khan being diagnosed with cancer, came the news of Sonali Bendre having high-grade cancer. As much of Bollywood took in this news, there has been a steady flow of messages on social media with many of Sonali’s film colleagues sending her their wishes.

However, some celebrities have gone a step further. They dropped in person to express their solidarity with the Behl family. Sonali’s close friends Aditi Rao Hydari and Huma Qureshi were spotted with Shristhi Arya, sister-in-law of Sonali Bendre. Their pictures were shared online. Huma had also replaced Sonali as the judge of India’s Best Dramebaaz recently.

Shrishti told an entertainment website that it was completely unexpected. “Yes, it happened suddenly. Aisi sab baatein suddenly hi hoti hain. Sonali is a fighter. She will definitely prevail. She has a lot of positive energy. She will be back. We are all very grateful for the outpouring of love.”

Earlier Akshay Kumar, who is currently in New York City with his family on a vacation, had dropped by to check on Sonali after hearing of her illness. Speaking to HT, he had said: “I know that Sonali is a fighter. May God help bring her back in the best of health.”

A host of Bollywood celebs sent in their wishes. Neha Dhupia’s words would definitely give Sonali a lot of courage. The actor said, “This too shall pass. You are an incredible woman with immense strength. We send you all our love.”

This too shall pass ... you are an incredible woman with immense strength ... we send you all our love.... things are only going to get better . @iamsonalibendre https://t.co/toWRu9kExD — Neha Dhupia (@NehaDhupia) July 4, 2018

Karan Johar wrote on Twitter: “Godspeed, love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul.”

Godspeed ,love and strength to a true fighter and a solid soul!!!❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/fvUOpD9ubW — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 4, 2018

Abhishek Bachchan, who is a friend of Goldie’s, wrote: “Full power Bhabs.”

Riteish Deshmukh too took to Twitter and wrote: “Deeply saddened & shaken by this news. Praying for your speedy recovery & good health @iamsonalibendre . @GOLDIEBEHL sending all the positivity & best wishes.”

Among those who wished her a speedy recovery on Instagram were Manish Malhotra, Neelam Soni and Sophie Chaudhary.

On Wednesday, Sonali shared the news on social media with a long post. She mentioned how she had been diagnosed with “high-grade cancer” that had “metastised”. She wrote how life sometimes surprises you in ways one can’t imagine. She explained how a “niggling pain” had turned out to be deadly cancer. She put on a strong face and told all that the best way to deal with it was to face the problem head-on and was taking “swift and immediate action”. She thanked her family and friends for standing by her at her time of need and for being her support system.

“There is no better way to tackle this, than to take swift and immediate action. And so, as advised by my doctors, I am currently undergoing a course of treatment in New York. We remain optimistic and I am determined to fight every step of the way. What has helped has been the immense outpouring of love and support I’ve received over the past few days, for which I am very grateful. I’m taking this battle head on, knowing I have the strength of my family and friends behind me,” Sonali had written in her statement.

Follow @htshowbiz for more