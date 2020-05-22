Sonam Kapoor looks too cute as turns into a fashion model for Anand Ahuja right outside her home. See pics

bollywood

Updated: May 22, 2020 20:42 IST

The ever-stylish actor Sonam Kapoor Ahuja was seen exuding elegance in a chic dress from her husband Anand Ahuja’s fashion label Bhane on Friday. The Neerja actor turned a fashion model for her designer husband as she posed in a breezy white coloured front and side slit maxi dress while her husband clicked her pictures.

Ahuja took to Instagram to post the pictures and heaped praises on Anand’s photography and designing skills. “The best dress to chill in from,” she wrote in the caption of one of the pictures that she posted on Instagram.

The 34-year-old actor is currently staying indoors with her husband at their South Delhi based house. She keeps posting insights from her daily life in lockdown to keep her fans updated.

She recently posted a throwback picture from her trip to Paris with Anand. Dedicating the post to her husband, Sonam penned down an appreciatory caption for him. “Appreciation post for the best husband in the world.. who handles my emotions like a pro and loves me unconditionally. I don’t know what I’d do without you @anandahuja love you,” the actor wrote in the caption.

Also read: Ranbir Kapoor is Alia Bhatt’s lockdown hair stylist, confirms Karan Johar as he says ‘she is in a happy place’

Sonam also took to social media and wrote an emotional note for her hubby on their second anniversary. “4 years ago today I met a vegan who could do complicated yoga positions and speak about retail and business with the same ease. I found him unbelievably cool and sexy., he still makes my heart race and grounds me at the same time. Nothing compares to you @anandahuja , your compassion, kindness, generosity and smarts are incredibly attractive but so is your moodiness and your annoying perfectionism,” she posted.

Follow @htshowbiz for more