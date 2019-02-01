Sonam Kapoor promotes her film, Ekta Kapoor’s mansion decked up for her son’s welcome. See pics here

A day before the release of their new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the film’s trio — Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao — were out for the final push for their film. The film has opened to mostly good reviews.

Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted in a playful mood. In pictures that are out, Saif is seen struggling to control his boy, who wants to jump off.

Twinkle Khanna was spotted in Mumbai in casual attire while Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Sibani Dandekar was seen with actor Rhea Chakraborty.

Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy on January 27. On Thursday, the family got their bundle of joy home. Their mansion in Mumbai was decked up with flowers on the occasion.

Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor too was spotted at an event, possibly to create awareness for wearing helmets. He was spotted making a young girl tie her helmet.

Sonma Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao promote their new film.

Twinkle Khanna and Sibani Dandekar in Mumbai.

Taimur Ali Khan with dad Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.

Shahid Kapoor helps a young fan wear a helmet.

Jeetendra’s home in Mumbai.

