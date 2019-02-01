Sonam Kapoor promotes her film, Ekta Kapoor’s mansion decked up for her son’s welcome. See pics here
Check out what our favourite stars like Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Saif Ali Khan, Twinkle Khanna among others were up to.bollywood Updated: Feb 01, 2019 16:36 IST
A day before the release of their new film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, the film’s trio — Sonam Kapoor, Anil Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao — were out for the final push for their film. The film has opened to mostly good reviews.
Meanwhile, Saif Ali Khan and his son Taimur Ali Khan were spotted in a playful mood. In pictures that are out, Saif is seen struggling to control his boy, who wants to jump off.
Twinkle Khanna was spotted in Mumbai in casual attire while Farhan Akhtar’s girlfriend Sibani Dandekar was seen with actor Rhea Chakraborty.
Also read: First picture of Ekta Kapoor’s son Ravie out. See it here
Ekta Kapoor welcomed her son Ravie Kapoor via surrogacy on January 27. On Thursday, the family got their bundle of joy home. Their mansion in Mumbai was decked up with flowers on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Shahid Kapoor too was spotted at an event, possibly to create awareness for wearing helmets. He was spotted making a young girl tie her helmet.
Check out all the pictures here:
(All pics by Varinder Chawla)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Feb 01, 2019 16:34 IST