Sonam Kapoor’s defence of Kanika Kapoor disapproved: ‘She was reckless, those throwing large parties were too’

Updated: Mar 22, 2020 14:35 IST

Ever since Sonam Kapoor came out in support of singer Kanika Kapoor, who tested positive for coronavirus on Thursday, the actor has been inundated with sharp reactions and abuses on Twitter. Looks like even the more discerning audience has taken umbrage at her comment. Sonam and journalist Nidhi Razdan exchanged views on the subject and they did not agree.

Reacting to Sonam’s tweet which said that India was not self-isolating but playing Holi when Kanika arrived in India on March 9, Nidhi said: “Top leaders including the Prime Minister had already announced days before that they would NOT be celebrating Holi, by that time it was serious enough. The UK was also a concern by then. So she was reckless and careless, and those throwing large parties were too.” Nidhi not only called out Kanika but also those who were organising the parties that Kanika reportedly attended on her return from UK.

Nidhi I’m self isolating since I arrived from london. But a week before I arrived self isolation wasn’t mandatory and people weren’t even aware. I think kindness and empathy is the need of the hour. — Sonam K Ahuja (@sonamakapoor) March 21, 2020

In reply, Sonam said that while she has been self isolating since her return, India wasn’t doing so before a week of her arrival in India. She said, “Nidhi I’m self isolating since I arrived from london. But a week before I arrived self isolation wasn’t mandatory and people weren’t even aware. I think kindness and empathy is the need of the hour.”

While many commented on the post accusing Kanika of wrongdoing and calling out Sonam for her support, it wasn’t as if Sonam did not get any support. One person responded to say: “She was reckless no doubt.However Modi advised against mass gatherings. He didn’t call for self-isolation for those returning. And GoI advisory for self-quarantine applied to a few countries as of March 10. Did not apply to the UK where she returned from.”

Yet another responded saying that Kanika alone is not at fault and said: “BJP MPs and members were at parties.. you cannot have one set of rules for you party members(which they always do) and something else for the others. The PM & his close aides knew something everyone else didn’t and hid it! If they knew it was serious pass orders & stop gatherings.”

According to police, Kanika had arrived in Lucknow on March 11 and was asked by the authorities to quarantine herself for the required period as per the rules. However, she ignored the instructions and went on with her social engagements. Kanika had stayed at the city’s Taj Mahal hotel. She had travelled to London, UK, a few days back.

On Friday, she announced that she has tested positive for the coronavirus. The actor took to Instagram to share her health condition. “For the past 4 days I have had signs of flu, I got myself tested and it came positive for Covid-19. My family and I are in complete quarantine now and following medical advice on how to move forward,” said Kanika in the post.

The Lucknow police have booked Bollywood singer on charges of negligence for attending various social events in the city last week despite being infected with coronavirus and having been instructed by the authorities to isolate herself at her home.

Kanika has been booked under Sections 188, 269, and 270 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sarojini Nagar police station in the city. The FIR was lodged based on a complaint filed by the chief medical officer (CMO) of Lucknow.

