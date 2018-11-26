Sonam Kapoor shares family photo with husband Anand Ahuja and her parents-in-law

Actor Sonam Kapoor is all about family love. She has shared a new picture on Instagram with her husband Anand Ahuja and his parents, in which the entire family is rocking matching black outfits.

Sonam and her family are all smiles as they pose for a group picture as they enjoy a cold little holiday in London. Everyone is seen wearing thick black jackets in a park with naked trees and dead leaves on the ground. Sonam captioned the picture, “Fam.” Sonam also shared another picture of the family from the famous Notting Hill on her Instagram stories.

Anand also shared a picture of his wife from London a few days ago and captioned it with a quote from James Allen. “(S)he who cherishes a beautiful vision, a lofty ideal in his heart, will one day realise it,” he wrote.

Sonam and Anand tied the knot in May this year. Before her wedding, Sonam revealed that she has mutually agreed upon certain rules with her husband. “It’s a rule basically Anand has put on both of us. Right before I sleep I have to put my phone on charging in the bathroom or I charge it in the hall of other room,” Sonam told Firstpost. Sonam, will have refrain from using her phone when going to bed so the two can spend more time together. She also suggested every couple should follow the rule.

Sonam is currently working on The Zoya Factor with director Abhishek Sharma. It will feature Dulquer Salmaan, Angad Bedi and Sonam’s uncle Sanjay Kapoor. He will be play Sonam’s father in the film. Sonam will also be seen with her father Anil Kapoor in Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga. Her last film, Veere Di Wedding was a hit.

First Published: Nov 26, 2018 13:44 IST