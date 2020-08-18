Sonam Kapoor steps out into the Scottish countryside with husband Anand, friends: ‘All we need to warm our hearts’

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 16:39 IST

Actor Sonam Kapoor, who flew out of India to her other home in the UK with husband Anand Ahuja, has shared a picture from trip to Gleneagles in Scotland.

Sharing the picture she wrote: “A spectacular weekend with amazing friends. All we need to warm our hearts and rejuvenate our souls.” Sonam, Anand and their friends pose by the roadside as the Scottish countryside rolls behind them endlessly. They are all casually dressed though with adequate clothing to protect from the Scottish chilly winds.

Sometime in July, Sonam and Anand went t to London, after spending more than three months in Delhi and MUmbai, through the coronavirus pandemic. On her return to London, the couple had remained in home quarantine for the stipulated period.

On Anand’s birthday on July 30, however, not only did the couple celebrate the day, Sonam also had spoken about what Anand meant to her. “Happy happy 35th birthday my love.. you’re my guiding light in everything. Your childlike enthusiasm and age old wisdom is the most lethal combination of what a man should be. I love you the most in the whole world. Everyone says they are lost before they find the one. But I only found you once I knew who I was and found my self. And to answer your question , yes you can organise great birthday meals as well. Case in point my first birthday I celebrated with you. That was the best birthday I’d ever had till then and each year gets better. Love you monkey, you make.”

On her work front, Sonam was last seen in 2019’s The Zoya Factor. The film didn’t do well at the box office.

