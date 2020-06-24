Sonu Sood on claims of helping migrants for political gains: ‘Such allegations strengthen my resolve to do more’

bollywood

Sonu Sood has emerged as a real-life hero during the Covid-19 crisis with tireless efforts to make sure that no migrant is left stranded away from home. However, there have also been allegations that his relief efforts are politically motivated, most famously by Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut and Congress leader Nagma.

In an interview with The Times of India, Sonu said that he is not bothered by these claims. “When those allegations were made about me and the controversy erupted, I didn’t even read what was being written. When someone called to take my opinion on the matter, I was busy arranging travel for labourers and I told the person that right now I am doing something important and I don’t have time to react,” he said.

Sonu Sood is a good actor. There is a different director for movies, the work he has done is good but there is a possibility that there is a political director behind it: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena#Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/RVDzKOlp3m — ANI (@ANI) June 7, 2020

According to Sonu, people will always denounce someone who is trying to do good work. “I don’t care about such allegations. The idea is, when you are trying to do something different and good, people will point their fingers at you. As a matter of fact, such allegations strengthen my resolve to do more, and do better. And we actually got inspired to do more. We are, and we will continue doing the good work,” he said.

Till date, Sonu has arranged buses, trains and flights for thousands of migrants stranded in different parts of the country, away from their native places. He has been replying to each and every plea for help on Twitter and also launched a toll-free helpline for migrants to reach out to his team.

In addition to this, Sonu offered his hotel in Mumbai for healthcare workers to stay in, during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Considering the mammoth duty these heroes are doing right now, this is the least we can do for them. We are all in this together, let’s all come forward and support them,” he said in a statement on Instagram.

