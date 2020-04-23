Sonu Sood provides meals to 25,000 migrant workers during Ramzan: ‘Important for each of us to stand up for the other’

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood, like many in Bollywood, has been doing his bit to ease the pain of some the most unfortunate citizens in India through the coronavirus lockdown. A report in Mumbai Mirror says that he is now providing food to 25,000 migrant workers in addition to the 45,000 he has already been providing for.

Quoting a source, the report said, “Someone reached out to Sonu explaining the plight of these migrant workers who hail from states like Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar and West Bengal and are currently stuck in Bhiwadi. He’s set up a few kitchens in the suburb to make and deliver meals to those keeping roza.”

The actor was quoted as saying, “I’ve assured them that their requirements for the holy month will be taken care of. In these difficult times, it is important for each one of us to stand up for the other. Through this initiative, we will provide special meal kits so they don’t stay hungry after fasting all day.” The actor has a target of providing 1.5 lakh meals in all, the report added.

It may be recalled that Sonu had early offered his hotel in Mumbai to medical professionals to be used as residence in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Speaking to Times of India, he had said: “It’s my honour to be able to do my bit for the doctors, nurses and para-medical staff of our country, who have been working day and night to save people’s lives. They hail from different parts of Mumbai and need a place to rest. We have already approached municipal and private hospitals and informed them about the facility.”

In addition to this, the actor has tied up with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and has been providing meals to 45,000 Mumbaikars every day in Andheri, Jogeshwari, Juhu and Bandra. Speaking to Mid Day, the actor had said, “Some of us are blessed to have food and shelter in these tough times, but there are many who have not had meals in days. To help them, I’ve started a special food and ration drive, Shakti Annadanam, which is named after my father. I hope I am able to help as many people as possible.”

