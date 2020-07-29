Sonu Sood’s birthday plans: Organising medical camps for 50,000 people

bollywood

Actor Sonu Sood, after working tirelessly for the welfare of migrant labourers over the past three months, isn’t going to take a day off on his birthday too. For the day, he has planned to organise medical camps across the country, which he expects around 50,000 people to attend.

“I have been planning this for quite some time, and been speaking to a lot of doctors already in Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Punjab and Orissa. But now, floods have hit Assam and Bihar, so we are trying how to hold them there. They can’t be regular camps where thousands of people used to come. It will be free of cost,” reveals the actor, who turns 47 today.

We prod him more on why it won’t it be like normal camps. He says it’s to do with the Covid-19 guidelines. “We have been facing challenges, as there has to be social distancing. If we announce just like that, 5000-6000 people will come together, we can’t have that. We are getting ready for 40-50,000 people across India, so we have been in touch with gram panchayats, mukhiyas so there is a time these people can come and get their check-ups done,” says Sood.

He will be busy the entire day naturally, not going for the quintessential celebrations. During the course of the three months he has bene busy with the welfare work, has the actor’s family ever complained that he doesn’t spend time with them?

Sood says, “They understand and know that I am trying to help people. I spoke to my son and asked ‘beta, are you not happy that I am not spending time with you?’ He said ‘nahi daddy, logon ko help karna zaroori hai’. That gives you more power, that you are doing something right. I feel sorry about it, but at least I am being able to bring some change in the lives of these people.”

