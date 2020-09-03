Sonu Sood says he’ll tweet 21 times for a phone after man asks for an iPhone

bollywood

Updated: Sep 03, 2020 06:51 IST

Actor Sonu Sood took some time from his busy schedule of helping the needy around the country to crack jokes on Twitter, as he scanned through various requests sent out to him on the platform. When a Twitter user asked him for an iPhone, Sonu was quick to respond that he, too wants a new one.

The user wrote, “Sir @Apple iPhone chahiye .. I have tweeted for like 20 times,” and posted it with laughing emojis. Sonu responded in the same vein and tweeted, “I also want a phone..for that I can tweet you 21 times.”

I also want a phone..for that I can tweet you 21 times. 😃 https://t.co/9VGB3YKAOw — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2020

Sonu Sood has been helping people across the country, providing them all from buffaloes to jobs amid coronavirus pandemic. He has now sent shoes to a sportsperson and books to an IAS aspirant. Earlier this week, an athlete named Manoj shared a news article about the story of his training in shoes borrowed from his friends on Twitter and wrote, “@SonuSood sir my family economic conditions is not good and my game is all over the world so plzz sir do help and support me and my game,” along with several folded hands emojis and his contact number.Sonu quickly responded saying, “It’s done, will be delivered today.”

Later, he also thanked Sonu, sharing a video and wrote, “@SonuSood @SonuSood @GovindAgarwal_ @Nand20Ahuja thanku you so much sir apke shoes wale help mere liye whole life memorable rahengi. may you live long life sir. apke aisa Nobel work se india ka naam roshan ho rha hai. again thank you sir (thank you so much sir, you helping me out in getting me shoes will always remain memorable for me, may you live long sir. India is earning a good name due to your noble work).”

God bless you bhai ❤️ https://t.co/cpZoIOVzhT — sonu sood (@SonuSood) September 2, 2020

Sonu also reacted to a man who requested him to help his sister who’s preparing for the civil services. He tweeted, “Sir,can you pls help in my sister’s Civils preparation? She need some upsc books.being in a farmer’s family my father can not afford for that in this critical situation.pleasr sir help.” Sonu replied to him, saying, “Your books will reach you by tomorrow.”

Also read: Sai Pallavi appears for an exam at Trichy college, fans share pics and video

Sonu recently opened up about his struggles in the film industry on No Filter with Neha and said filmmaker Anurag Kashyap once promised him a film and then disappeared. “Woh film ke liye promise karta hai, uske baad gayab ho jaata hai. Main usko bada chhedta hoon. Bahut saal pehle ek film ban rahi thi Gulaal, uske andar bada kamaal ka role diya. ‘Sonu, yeh tu hi kar sakta hai, koi nahi kar sakta’. Script aaya mere paas, maine badi tayari ki, uske baad Anurag gayab ho gaya. Pata laga Gulaal ban bhi gayi kisi aur ke saath (He promises you a film and then disappears. I tease him a lot about it. Many years ago, he was making a film called Gulaal, in which he gave me a great role. He told me that only I could do the role. I got the script and began preparing, but Anurag disappeared after that. I later found out that the film was made with someone else).” He added that he still has the script and teases the filmmaker about it.

Follow @htshowbiz for more