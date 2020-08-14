Sooraj Pancholi, Disha Salian’s parents file complaints against actor Puneet Vashisht for defamatory Facebook post

bollywood

Updated: Aug 14, 2020 08:22 IST

Actor Sooraj Pancholi and the parents of Disha Salian have filed separate police complaints against actor Puneet Vashisht, who has been accused of posting a defamatory post days after the deaths of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and Disha, who briefly managed the actor. Puneet has since apologised for the post, which he says was forwarded to him. “Who am I to accuse Sooraj of anything,” he told ABP News, offering an apology.

In his Facebook post, posted on June 30, Puneet linked the two deaths to Sooraj, who has repeatedly denied any involvement. In his complaint, Sooraj, the son of actors Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab said, “Mischievous stories are planted in social media by Mr Puneet Vashisht and larger organised crime syndicate. The police should ask them to procure evidence for their theory and if they do not have any, action should be taken.”

According to the Indian Express, Sooraj said that he was informed about the post in the first week of July. Puneet added ‘forwarded’ to his post on July 2, implying that it hadn’t originated from him. Sushant died by suicide on June 14.

Also read: Sooraj Pancholi, denying connection to Sushant Singh Rajput death case, says ‘very few people want to work with me’

Senior Inspector Rajendra Thakur of Versova police station told Indian Express, “We have received the complaint and are conducting an inquiry.” No FIR has been registered yet. In their complaint, Disha Salian’s parents have accused Puneet of tarnishing their daughter’s reputation. “The family has said Vashisht put up defamatory posts against her on his Facebook,” another police officer said.

In a recent interview to India Today, Sooraj had said, “My mother thinks that I’m going to harm myself. And she has spoken to me a couple of times. Even after Sushant’s death, she spoke to me saying, ‘Sooraj, whatever it is, if there’s anything in your heart please come and talk to us. Don’t be quiet.’ I’m not a very talkative person when it comes to my problems. I don’t discuss with my family because I know they’re stressed because of me.”

Also read: Disha Salian’s father says police showed him all case evidences: ‘She wasn’t pregnant. Rape never happened’

Meanwhile, Disha Salian’s father, rejecting certain media reports, had told India Today, “As media has freedom of speech, we also have right of privacy, do not interfere in our life please. I request you all please. Police have explained me. They showed whole case evidences, post mortem report. My daughter was never pregnant, she never got pregnant. Rape never happened, organs are clear.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more