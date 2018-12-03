Sophie Turner stuns in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla red lehenga at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ sangeet. See pics
Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner looked every bit the desi girl in her Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla lehenga. See her pics here.bollywood Updated: Dec 03, 2018 21:35 IST
Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who looked gorgeous in a green lehenga by Anita Dongre at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mehendi ceremony, has now given fans another reason to smile, looking ethereal in a red-hot Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit at the sangeet ceremony.
The designer duo shared a picture of Turner dancing at the sangeet ceremony, captioned “She’s got the moves! @sophiet danced her way into our hearts at the Sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.”
View this post on Instagram
She's got the Moves! Sophie Turner @sophiet danced her way into our hearts at the Sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. The Jodhpur Fairytale Wedding conceptualised, visualised and designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. Event planning and execution by @motwane.co Production by Expressions Florals by Havovi #sophieturner #jonasfamily #royalwedding #vibrant #beautiful #umaidbhavanpalace #jodhpur #abujanisandeepkhosla #rechi #sangeet #indianwedding Photo credit @josephradhik
The 22-year-old star, who can be seen dancing her heart out, chose a heavily-embroidered red lehenga along with a gold maangtika and matching red-golden jutti to complement the outfit.
On Sunday, Priyanka had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. For the sangeet, the Quantico star also chose an Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequin saree.
Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.
The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures.
Follow @htshowbiz for more
First Published: Dec 03, 2018 21:01 IST