Sophie Turner stuns in Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla red lehenga at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ sangeet. See pics

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner, who looked gorgeous in a green lehenga by Anita Dongre at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas’ Mehendi ceremony, has now given fans another reason to smile, looking ethereal in a red-hot Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla outfit at the sangeet ceremony.

The designer duo shared a picture of Turner dancing at the sangeet ceremony, captioned “She’s got the moves! @sophiet danced her way into our hearts at the Sangeet. She wears Rechi by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla.”

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas sitting center pose for a photograph with guests during a ceremony before their wedding. (AP)

Sophie Turner performing at the wedding sangeet.

Sophie Turner and the rest of the wedding party.

The 22-year-old star, who can be seen dancing her heart out, chose a heavily-embroidered red lehenga along with a gold maangtika and matching red-golden jutti to complement the outfit.

On Sunday, Priyanka had shared pictures and videos from the ceremony held at the Umaid Bhawan Palace, Jodhpur. For the sangeet, the Quantico star also chose an Abu Jani -Sandeep Khosla gold and silver sequin saree.

Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra celebrates during mehendi ceremony. (PTI)

Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in two elaborate ceremonies. While they exchanged vows in a Christian wedding on Saturday, a traditional Hindu ceremony took place on Sunday.

The couple is yet to release their wedding pictures.

