e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 01, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Soumitra Chatterjee given blood transfusion to control drop in haemoglobin count

Soumitra Chatterjee given blood transfusion to control drop in haemoglobin count

Soumitra Chatterjee’s haemoglobin had dropped due to internal bleeding post which blood transfusion was done to control the drop, as told by the doctors at the Kolkata hospital where the 85-year-old is admitted since more than three weeks.

bollywood Updated: Nov 01, 2020, 21:15 IST
Press Trust of India | Published by Ruchi Kaushal
Press Trust of India | Published by Ruchi Kaushal
Kolkata
Soumitra Chatterjee is recovering at a Kolkata hospital.
Soumitra Chatterjee is recovering at a Kolkata hospital.
         

Veteran actor Soumitra Chatterjee, who has been under treatment at a private hospital in Kolkata after he tested Covid-19 positive 25 days back, was given blood transfusion on Sunday after his haemoglobin count dropped a bit, one of the attending doctors said in a statement.

The 85-year actor’s haemoglobin, which had dropped due to internal bleeding, was getting stabilised after transfusion while the doctors were considering to give him another dialysis, the third one since Wednesday, the doctor said.

“Though his haemoglobin dropped from internal bleeding, it has resolved a bit. His platelets have gone up, given transfusion. His haemoglobin is also getting stabilised now,” the doctor said. Since due to the bleeding “there have been some mild physiological alterations, we might give him a dialysis today,” he said.

Explaining the reason behind the decision to administer the third dialysis on Chatterjee, the doctor said “though his urine output is adequate. His urea creatinine level is not that bad. Still to compensate for the physiological alterations we might give him dialysis today.” The other vital parameters of the thespian are working fine, he said, adding that “lung-wise he is doing okay. And infection part is not that bad.” Chatterjee’s respiratory support “remains as before with no changes,” the doctor said, adding that the octogenarian’s “infection part is not bad”.

“We are struggling with falling haemoglobin. We hope it will be settled by tonight itself,” the doctor said in the bulletin.

Two sessions of dialysis had earlier been conducted on Chatterjee since Wednesday, because of which his vital parameters became stable but doctors had decided not to conduct dialysis on Friday and Saturday due to a slight improvement in his renal function. The veteran actor is on ventilator support since last week.

Also read: Irrfan’s son Babil says he will appear on screen soon, recalls the day late actor saw him perform for first time. See pic

The iconic actor, who had debuted in Satyajit Ray masterpiece Apur Sansar, is under treatment since October 6 after he tested Covid-19 positive. He later tested negative for the infection but Covid- 19 encephalopathy set in and various other comorbidity complications arose.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
Bihar polls: High stakes for NDA, Grand Alliance in 2nd phase, campaigning ends
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
India rejects Pak’s status to Gilgit-Baltistan, says it has no locus standi
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
IPL 2020 Live Score: Morgan career best powers KKR to 191/7
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Hizbul Muhajideen’s top terrorist Saifullah killed in encounter in Kashmir
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
Jharkhand BJP chief charged with sedition after comment on Hemant Soren govt
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
‘Don’t forget those who questioned existence of Ram,’ says PM Modi
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
Khan names GB as Pak province despite protests at home, oppn from India
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
‘Love jihad angle in Ballabhgarh murder...’: Haryana CM on new law after Yogi
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Election 2020JP NaddaDelhi Air pollutionKangana RanautIndia COVID-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In