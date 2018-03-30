Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. See pic

Daughters of late Bollywood actor Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai and reports claim the duo went in for a meeting with the filmmaker. While Janhvi is set for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, Khushi is yet to enter the showbiz.

Photographer Manav Manglani shared a picture of Khushi and Janhvi outside Bhansali’s office. Manav wrote, “Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor snapped post meeting at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office last night #friday #janhvikapoor #meeting #photooftheday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani.”

Janhvi is currently shooting for Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and she has also signed Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa where she will romance Ranveer Singh.

After Sridevi’s death in Dubai in February, Janhvi and Khushi have found a strong support in stepbrother Arjun Kapoor and stepsister Anshula. Arjun and Anshula are Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona.

Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with her big family of sisters and relatives shortly after her mother’s death. She also shared a heartfelt note for her mom on her birthday.

Follow @htshowbiz for more