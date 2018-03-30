Sridevi’s daughters Janhvi and Khushi meet Sanjay Leela Bhansali. See pic
Daughters of late Bollywood actor Sridevi Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were spotted outside Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s office in Mumbai and reports claim the duo went in for a meeting with the filmmaker. While Janhvi is set for her Bollywood debut with Karan Johar’s Dhadak, Khushi is yet to enter the showbiz.
Photographer Manav Manglani shared a picture of Khushi and Janhvi outside Bhansali’s office. Manav wrote, “Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor snapped post meeting at Sanjay Leela Bhansali office last night #friday #janhvikapoor #meeting #photooftheday #manavmanglani @manav.manglani.”
Janhvi is currently shooting for Dhadak opposite Ishaan Khatter and she has also signed Rohit Shetty’s Simbaa where she will romance Ranveer Singh.
After Sridevi’s death in Dubai in February, Janhvi and Khushi have found a strong support in stepbrother Arjun Kapoor and stepsister Anshula. Arjun and Anshula are Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor’s children from his first wife Mona.
Janhvi also celebrated her birthday with her big family of sisters and relatives shortly after her mother’s death. She also shared a heartfelt note for her mom on her birthday.
On my birthday, the only thing I ask of all of you is that you love your parents. Cherish them and devote yourself to making them feel that love. They have made you. And I ask that you remember my mother fondly, pray for her soul to rest in peace. Let the love and adulation you’ll showered on her continue and please know that the biggest part of my mother was the love she shared with papa. And their love is immortal because there was nothing like it in the whole world. Nothing as joyful and pure and no two people as devoted to one another as they were. Please respect that because it hurts to think anyone would ever try to tarnish it. Preserving the sanctity of what they had would mean the world not only to my mother but also to a man who’s entire being revolved around her, and her two children who are all that remains of their love. Me and Khushi have lost our mother but papa has lost his "Jaan". She was so much more than just an actor or a mother or a wife. She was the ultimate and the best in all these roles. It mattered a great deal to her to give love and to get love. For people to be good and gracious and kind. She didn’t understand frustration or malice or jealousy. So let’s be that. Let’s be full of only good and give only love. That would make her happy, to know that even in death, she gave you all something. The courage and inspiration to fill yourselves with nothing but love and rid yourselves of bitterness in any way and form. That’s what she stood for. Dignity, strength and innocence. Thank you for the love and support everyone has shown us in the past couple of days. It’s given us hope and strength and we can’t thank you all enough.
