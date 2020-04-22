Stranded in Uttarakhand, Manoj Bajpayee to celebrate 51st birthday with wife, daughter: ‘Hardly any human contact’

bollywood

Updated: Apr 22, 2020 10:20 IST

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who has been stranded in a remote location in Uttarakhand amid coronavirus lockdown, will celebrate his birthday on Thursday with his wife Shabana and daughter there, says a report in Mumbai Mirror. The actor along with the cast and crew of his upcoming film was caught unawares when the lockdown was announced last month.

Speaking to the paper, the actor said he is quite happy to celebrate his 51st birthday, away from the din and bustle of the metropolis. He said: “I am in the hills with my family. There can be no better setting.”

“The only problem is that we’re not allowed to go out of the compound here, and as all the houses are far apart from each other, there is hardly any human contact,” he added.

In March, it came to light that actors Manoj Bajpayeee and Deepak Dobriyal had to stay back in Uttarakhand, after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown last month. The actors came to Uttarakhand, on March 20 for the filming of a web series and had to stay back after the lockdown was announced.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra reveals secret to her beautiful hair: ‘My mom taught me, and her mom taught her’. Watch

Bajpayee is with his wife and daughter, while Dobriyal is alone. Both the actors have been sharing pictures from their quarantine in mountains.

However, while in lockdown, Manoj had done an Instagram live with fellow actor Jacqueline Fernandez to announce the premiere of their Netflix film, Mrs Serial Killer. They play husband and wife in the film. The plot reportedly centres around a wife, who turns into a serial killer, to save her husband who is in jail.

(With PTI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more