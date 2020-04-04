Strokes of art: Celebs unleash their inner Picasso amid Covid-19 lockdown

bollywood

Updated: Apr 04, 2020 17:57 IST

A beautiful landscape capturing the clear blue skies, mountains and rivers, block patterns and abstract designs — the coronavirus-led lockdown has allowed celebrities s to explore their artistic side.

While actor Salman Khan surprised everyone by doing a charcoal sketch within minutes, actor Janhvi Kapoor shared some goofy pictures and videos while making abstract paintings with her sister, Khushi.

Actor Ananya Panday, who has taken to painting after a long gap, says, “I love painting and even attended multiple art classes when I was a kid. I remember how the teacher made everyone draw lines and join them, and we used to get so frustrated thinking why aren’t they letting us paint? But later, we realised that drawing those lines really built up the foundation. Now, getting back to it is very de-stressing and full of fun.”

Actor Panday and sister Rysa are bonding over art

A “self-taught painter”, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri recently painted an old piece of furniture. “When I was in Delhi, I used to paint and sell it for ₹10,000. But after shifting to Mumbai, I stopped selling and would only gift my art to my friends. There was an old piece of furniture in my office, and one day, I picked up the brush and painted it. That’s when I rediscovered myself.”

Director Tahira Kashyap Khurrana’s Instagram page looks like a burst of colour, and her art look no less magical than that of a professional artist. Crediting her parents for sowing the seeds of art early on, Khurrana says, “I’ve got back to painting after 20 years. As a kid, I used to paint every day and my parents had given me the liberty to paint the walls of the room. I’d paint murals and Jungle Book characters on the walls and ceilings.”

Actors Sunny Leone, Hina Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Mandira Bedi, Arjun Bijlani, Angad Bedi and Mouni Roy are also dipping in the ocean of their creativity.

