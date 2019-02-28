Student of the Year 2 will have Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra, Varun Dhawan dancing with Tiger Shroff, Ananya Panday

After Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt and Sidharth Malhotra made a successful debut with Student of the Year 2, a lot is expected from its sequel Student of the Year 2. The film will mark the Bollywood debut of Chunky Pandey’s daughter Ananya Pandey and Tara Sutaria opposite the already established star kid Tiger Shroff. Now a Mumbai Mirror report suggests that the original batch of students will be making a special appearance in the film. While Alia will be seen dancing alongside Tiger in a starry dance number, Sidharth and Varun will also be seen making their presence felt in the love triangle.

A source has told Mumbai Mirror, “Farah Khan will be choreographing the song which only features Alia and the film’s team is figuring out ways to incorporate her co-stars from the first film, Varun and Sidharth, in the sequel. Both the actors are expected to shoot their portions in the coming weeks too. Alia and Tiger’s song will be shot over one week on a grand set that is being put up at a suburban studio.”

Alia’s hit dance number Radha Teri Chunri in the orginal flick went on to become a huge hit. The actor is herself counted among the most successful A-listers in Bollywood and recently delivered one of her biggest hit Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. Varun and Sidharth are also doing well in their respective careers. Varun and Alia will now be seen together again in Kalank whereas Sidharth will be seen alongside Tara in the film Marjaavaan.

The SOTY 2 cast recently appeared on the chat show Koffee With Karan and made quite a few revelations. Ananya even left host Karan surprised by saying on record, “I agree with this section because I haven’t done anything. I don’t deserve to be here. There are so many people out there who are talented...I am just lucky that my dad was an actor and this is what I had wanted to do.”

While the first part was directed by Karan himself, the sequel is being directed by Punit Malhotra, who assisted him on Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. Student of the Year 2 is set to hit the theatres on May 10 this year.

