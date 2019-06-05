Suhana Khan stuns in latest mirror selfie in a strapless dress, her ATM card too draws attention, see it here

Actor Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana is yet to formally take a plunge into Bollywood but she is quite a star already. The moment her pictures and videos land on the internet, they go viral. Her recent selfie is a case in point; it is being shared by her fan pages, making it go viral.

It is not clear where the picture has been taken but Suhana is looking pretty in a bold strapless dress with hair tied behind. She is oblivious of anything around her. She wears a delicate chain around her neck and a matching bracelet. However, what seems to have caught the attention of her fans is the ATM card, stuck to the back pocket of her cell phone.

On Tuesday, Suhana’s father Shah Rukh had shared a picture of his three kids, Aryan, Suhana and AbRam from his younger son’s birthday party. Sharing a picture, Shah Rukh had written: “My Trio of Sugar & Spice & everything Nice....and oh yeah! Gauri’s too.”

Prior to that, for much of last week, Suhana was with her mother Gauri in Kolkata, attending the wedding of her cousin Alia Chhiba. Alia is the daughter of Gauri’s brother Vikrant. For the many functions of the Kolkata wedding, Suhana stunned all by her subtle choice of colours. For the mehendi ceremony, Suhana was spotted in a dull green salwar kameez while for the wedding, she chose another dull combination in maroon and green.

Suhana is unlikely to make her Bollywood debut anytime soon as her father wants her to study acting for a couple of years. Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, he had mentioned that his daughter wants to become an actor, but “she will go to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school.

