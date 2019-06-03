Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is a vision in white as she steps out for dinner. See pics

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, was spotted on an outing in Mumbai on Sunday. Suhana, who is currently studying in the UK, is back in India, and has frequently been spotted out and about town.

The future actor wore a white knotted T-shirt and white pants, as she stepped out of a restaurant, with her cellphone in her hand. Her hair was left open.

Three days ago, pictures of her from her cousin, Alia Chhiba’s wedding in Kolkata were widely shared online. Suhana’s mother, Gauri Khan shared images from the wedding on Instagram. Alia is the daughter of Gauri’s brother Vikrant.

A day later, Suhana was spotted with her friend Shanaya Kapoor, daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, and Ananya Panday, daughter of Chunky Panday. Suhana, Shanaya and Ananya are childhood friends, and have been known to be inseparable in the past. The girls were joined by Suhana’s brother, Aryan Khan and Ananya’s cousin, Ahaan Panday.

Ananya in a recent interview revealed that she and Suhana were cast as extras in Shah Rukh’s My Name is Khan, but their scene was edited out. She told ETimes, “They were shooting some scene, and Karan (Johar) needed some people to walk around in the background. So, he asked (us) to just walk around and we were like 12 or something and we got so excited. I wore this pink jacket and I was so excited. They took some 7-8 takes and in every take both of us did this like walking and overacting. When we watched the film and we were waiting for our scene to come which is when we realised that it was cut from the movie. We were so upset but that’s one memory I have from my sets.”

Shah Rukh said in a recent interview that Suhana will join the film industry only after going “to an educational institute for three-four years to train in acting” after finishing school. “Gauri and I never told our kids that they have to grow up to be actors. People around would say handsome hai, tall hai, body achcha hai, but if looks were a criterion, I’d never have been an actor,” he said.

First Published: Jun 03, 2019 15:19 IST