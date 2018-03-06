Sui Dhaga: Varun Dhawan cycled for 10 hours with Anushka Sharma riding pillion. See pic

Acting can be a hard job. When was the last time you rode a bicycle in sweltering heat for 10 hours with a woman riding pillion? Because Varun Dhawan recently did.

Yash Raj Films has shared a picture of Varun and Anushka Sharma from the sets of their upcoming film Sui Dhaga, in which he can be seen pedalling a bicycle with her riding pillion. The two are shooting in Chanderi, Madhya Pradesh. “Mauji takes Mamta for a cycle ride! @anushkasharma rode pillion as @varundvn cycled for close to 10 hours in the sweltering heat at Chanderi,” the Instagram post read.

Both Varun and Anushka are dressed modestly in the picture. While he sports a moustache, she is seen in a colourful saree with a ‘pallu’ to cover her head.

Sui Dhaaga, produced by Maneesh Sharma under the Yash Raj Films banner, has been written by Dum Laga Ke Haisha helmer Sharat Katariya, who is also directing the film. It will release on September 28.

Speaking about the choice of his heroine, Maneesh had said, “We wanted someone who could effortlessly transform herself into a character who is intelligent, strong and expressive even in her silence. Anushka brings in the authenticity and resilient spirit as a performer and a star. Today, moviegoers want to discover and love characters that they connect with. They want to identify themselves with the story and see how convincingly and truthfully actors translate it.”

Both the actors have been training hard for their roles. The production house, in the past, revealed pictures of both Varun and Anushka honing the skills required for the roles -- tailoring and stitching. While Varun can be seen learning to use a sewing machine, Anushka was seen daring with a needle and thread.

Varun is also shooting for Shoojit Sircar’s October while Anushka is working on Zero with Shah Rukh Khan.

