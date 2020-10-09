Sumeet Vyas: OTT changed the game for me. Today, web shows are on everyone’s list

bollywood

Sumeet Vyas utilised his time in the lockdown and he shot for a web series, Wakaalat From Home, “instead of just watching TV and sleeping”. He is glad to be creative and work and thankful that he finished shooting for the show in May before his baby was born. “It was a novel experience and quite technical to shoot from home.

With hit shows like Permanent Roommates and Tripling, the actor says the rise of OTT enabled not just him but a number of makers and technicians too. He explains, “With limitations in film and TV content, people couldn’t express their creativity like they can on OTT. Now they can make the shows they want to and that’s why there is a huge rise in consumption, including edgier and dramatic shows. People are loving them and I feel a new wave of lighter and comic shows will be next.”

While OTT has found love and acceptance, Vyas also admits that there is a hierarchy regarding actors. “Film actors are at the top, OTT actors in between and then there are TV actors. It shouldn’t matter where one is acting as we are all actors. It is changing gradually. Today, web shows are on everyone’s list and they want to be part of a web show. OTT changed the game for me. I got a number of opportunities in my career and through OTT I feel I reached a large number of viewers,” says Vyas.

Talking about his career graph, he adds, “After the comedy shows Permanent Roommates and Tripling, I would get similar kinds of roles, so I consciously choose otherwise. I changed the trajectory of my career and opted for dramatic roles in shows including The Verdict - State vs Nanavati, It’s Not That Simple. Playing grey roles was fun as it broke the image that people saw me. The medium allowed me to do so. Had I been a TV or film actor essentially, it might have not been so easily possible. Makers wouldn’t have the confidence to change the image of an actor.”