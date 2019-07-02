Sumeet Vyas, wife Ekta Kaul go on their first trip together after wedding. See pics

Actor Sumeet Vyas finally managed to spend quality time with wife Ekta Kaul and flew to Taiwan for a vacation. Pictures of the two posing candidly, cycling amid lush green surroundings and enjoying some quiet time have been shared online.

Ekta flew down from Mumbai to join Sumeet in Thailand, from where they took off for Taiwan together. The couple decided to spend one week in Taiwan, exploring the island state.

Sumeet Vyas and Ekta Kaul strike a pose in Taiwan.

Sumeet Vyas goes cycling in Taiwan.

Ekta Kaul goes cycling in Taiwan.

Ekta Kaul and Sumeet Vyas enjoy a quiet moment in Taiwan.

Speaking about is experience, Sumeet said, “I was going to be in Taiwan for work. So I turned this into a personal trip and flew down Ekta to accompany me. After marriage, we haven’t had a single trip together. We absolutely loved Taiwan, it’s super scenic and there’s a lot to do. I have Ekta to plan everything as she’s the one who’s really good with research and I left it to her. We got a chance to explore local culture, amazing food and some amazing sights and places.”

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas arrive late at Paris Fashion Week, make Gal Gadot, Shailene Woodley wait. See pics

Sumeet had a busy year post his marriage with Ekta last year. He was shooting for TVF’s web series Tripling season 2 which received good response on online. He then began working on Ekta Kapoor’s courtroom drama, Verdict. Sumeet will be seen playing Ram Jethmalani in the limited-episode series, to be aired on Alt Balaji.

Apart from his acting assignments, he was also busy writing for other shows and plays. He was last seen opposite Kareena Kapoor in Veere Di Wedding which turned out to be a blockbuster.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 02, 2019 15:19 IST