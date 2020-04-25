e-paper
Suniel Shetty says Dhadkan sequel should star his and Akshay Kumar’s sons, Ahan and Aarav

Suniel Shetty says he’s pitched the idea that the Dhadkan sequel should star his and Akshay Kumar’s sons, Ahan and Aarav, to the producer.

bollywood Updated: Apr 25, 2020 19:21 IST
HT Correspondent
Suniel Shetty and Akshay Kumar’s sons, Ahan (R) and Aarav.
Actor Suniel Shetty feels that both him and Akshay Kumar are too old to appear in a sequel to their 2000 film, Dhadkan, but that their sons, Ahan and Aarav, could take on the mantle. Dhadkan, directed by Dharmesh Darshan, also starred Shilpa Shetty.

Suniel told Navbharat Times in an interview, “I and Akshay have grown old now and no one will be interested to see oldies like us romance on the screen. But it would be great if the sequel is made with our kids. But Shilpa’s daughter is very cute and too small to be a part of the film.”

 

Suniel said that he’d discussed the idea with producer Ratan Jain, who’d responded positively to it. “We also shared this thought of casting our sons with producer Ratan Jain and he liked it too.” The film was being planned, but has been put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic, the producer said. “We were working on the casting. But since the outbreak of coronavirus and the lockdown, no screen tests or look tests have been done. If all goes as per our plans then we may begin shooting in 2021,” he said.

Another sequel to a Suniel Shetty-Akshay Kumar film that is being discussed is Hera Pheri 3. Suniel provided a status update to Zoom in January. He said, “I don’t think it’s not happening. It’s still there, very much alive and it will happen with the three of us because we are very very keen. Things have to be sorted out and they are. So we’re definitely doing it.”

