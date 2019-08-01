Sunny Deol says he is nervous as he launches son Karan Deol: ‘It’s important for a newcomer to be fathered’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 01, 2019 10:59 IST

Actor Sunny Deol is a fan of late Hollywood actor James Dean and tries to emulate him in his work. He differentiates films into two categories - the nautanki cinema and those which are believable.

The actor said in an interview to Mumbai Mirror, “I’m not praising yesteryear films or criticising the ones made today. All I’m saying is that don’t turn films into fast food. Everyone wants a hit, but don’t consciously work towards it. Sometimes, even I may have done films because of pressure, but for the most part, I’ve made films I believe in rather than run after what’s in vogue.”

Sunny is currently working as a director on his son Karan Deol’s debut film, Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas, and calls it a taxing job. Sharing how he feels watching his son performing action scenes, he said, “I was the first in our generation to be launched and this film made me realise what my dad (Dharmendra) must have gone through during Betaab. Unless you become a father yourself, you can’t empathise with this pain, fear and love.”

He revealed that despite pushing Karan to film the scene, he had his heart in his mouth while watching him plummet 400 feet and forgot to record the stunt. He further admitted that he got even more nervous watching those scenes, wondering if he could have done better.

Also read: Why Sonakshi Sinha, Parineeti Chopra, Sidharth Malhotra need Khandaani Shafakhana, Jabariya Jodi to be hit

Talking about what a newcomer actually needs, Sunny said, “I remind myself that I did, so he will too. Still, given that he comes from a protective family, it’s good I’ve directed his first film. It’s important for a newcomer to be fathered and while filmmakers in our time were more approachable, the scenario has changed today.”

He added that despite him launching his son, the latter must fight his battles himself.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 01, 2019 10:57 IST