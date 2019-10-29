e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 29, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 29, 2019

Sunny Leone called out for copying artwork, actor responds

Sunny Leone replied to a post on Instagram which claimed that she had copied an artwork from an artist, saying that she had only painted from a photograph given to her and never claimed any credit.

bollywood Updated: Oct 29, 2019 14:05 IST

Indo Asian News Service, Mumbai
The Instagram page, Diet Sabya, posted a collage showing the original with Sunny Leone’s version with it.
The Instagram page, Diet Sabya, posted a collage showing the original with Sunny Leone’s version with it.(Instagram)
         

Actress Sunny Leone has been blasted on social media for copying for charity an artwork originally painted by French illustrator Malika Favre. The anonymous Instagram account Dietsabya called out the similarity on Monday, sharing snapshots of similar photographs of Favre and Sunny’s painting.

“We are all for charity, but stealing an artist’s original work - without credit - and auctioning it off for charity (as your own) is just dirty. Left: original by @malikafavre; right: w* by @sunnyleone,” the snapshot was captioned. This forced the Instagram account to call the actor out on social media.

 

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan trolled for his Diwali wish, Shabana Azmi is appalled and says ‘Islam is not so weak’

The actor soon replied that she had not copied the original artwork but was given a photograph from which she drew her painting. She wrote: “Hello. Just to give you the correct information , I was given a photograph of this piece of art. I then decided to paint it! At no time did I claim to come up with the idea. I simply painted a piece of art that I saw and loved. It should be taken as a compliment as it was being donated to cancer patients for charity.

“Nothing more and nothing less. Sorry you don’t like the version that I choose to create while helping children in Need. The painting was not about you or I. It was about trying to help! Best of luck! Keep creating.”

Dietsabya then shared Favre’s response to Sunny’s painting on their Instagram stories.

“Sunny Leone a credit would have been the minimum... Intellectual property is a thing you know? What if I didn’t want a copy of my work to be copied by you and auctioned? The cause is commendable, the attitude not so much.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Oct 29, 2019 14:05 IST

tags
top news
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
‘Didn’t agree to 50-50 formula’: Fadnavis trashes Sena demand on CM post
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
In Shiv Sena’s ‘other options’ threat to BJP, a dig at Chautalas
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
2-yr-old Sujith’s death prompts judges to reopen court, hold special hearing
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
Justice Bobde appointed next CJI, to take oath on Nov 18
‘Brother’ Arvind Kejriwal’s free bus ride gift to Delhi women on Bhai Dooj
‘Brother’ Arvind Kejriwal’s free bus ride gift to Delhi women on Bhai Dooj
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
MS Dhoni future: From Kohli to Ganguly - Recollecting who said what
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
Baghdadi’s underwear was DNA tested before raid: Report
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
HT reality check: Delhi residents speak on post Diwali pollution spike
trending topics
KashmirPM ModiShah Rukh KhanHousefull 4 box office collectionApple AirPods ProShiv SenaDelhiBhai Dooj 2019

don't miss

latest news

India News

Bollywood News