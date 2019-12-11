Sunny Leone reciting Sunny Deol’s iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ line has us all in splits. Watch

bollywood

Sunny Leone had the audience at a recent event in splits, when she recited the iconic ‘dhai kilo ka haath’ line, made famous by her namesake Sunny Deol. A paparazzo took to Instagram to share a video of the same.

“Yeh dhai kilo ka haath jab kisi pe padta hai, toh aadmi uthta nahi, uth jaata hai (When I hit someone with my 2.5 kg arm, the guy doesn’t get up. He dies),” she is heard saying in the clip, following which the audience bursts into laughter and applause.

Earlier this year, a news anchor goofed up during the Lok Sabha election counting day coverage and said Sunny Leone’s name instead of actor-MP Sunny Deol’s. A video of the same went viral with many sharing memes and jokes about the two actors and the anchor.

Sunny Deol entered politics this year, and contested the elections from Gurdaspur in Punjab, under a BJP ticket. Sunny Leone, meanwhile, has not yet shown any inclination towards a career in politics. She had a hilarious response to the gaffe. “Leading by how many votes?” she had tweeted, in response to the viral clip.

Leading by How many votes ???? ;) 😜 — Sunny Leone (@SunnyLeone) May 23, 2019

Meanwhile, Sunny Leone is currently seen as the host of reality show MTV Splitsvilla, alongside Rannvijay Singha. The show is in its 12th season.

She will be seen in a special song, Hello Ji, in the soon-to-be-released web-series Ragini MMS Returns Season 2. Producer Ekta Kapoor announced the news, with the actor saying that she will add “chamak, dhamak and lots of namak” to the show.

Sunny said in a statement, “Having worked with Ekta before and having an absolute blast, the two of us knew that we’d definitely be working again... The two of us get along so well and this time we want to hit it out of the park. The song is extremely catchy. The visuals are very hip and cool. Everything about the song makes me elated to be a part of it.” Ragini MMS Returns Season 2 will start streaming on ALTBalaji and ZEE5 from December 18.

