Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone refuses to take a selfie without her mask on, shares message about Coronavirus safety

Sunny Leone refuses to take a selfie without her mask on, shares message about Coronavirus safety

Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were spotted at the Mumbai airport. The actor was seen refusing a selfie-seeker but later agreed to the picture with her face mask on. Watch.

bollywood Updated: Jan 30, 2020 10:22 IST
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber, where both can be seen wearing masks.
Sunny Leone shared a picture with her husband Daniel Weber, where both can be seen wearing masks.(Instagram)
         

Actor Sunny Leone and her husband Daniel Weber were spotted at the Mumbai airport on Wednesday. A new video has now emerged online where Sunny can be seen refusing a selfie with a fan. She eventually did pose but with a mask on.

In the video, Sunny and Daniel step out of the car and walk towards the entrance. At least two selfie-seeking fans approach them. Sunny can be seen making a hand gesture, as if to say ‘no’. As they walk on, a little later, a persuasive fan insists. Sunny, who has a black face mask, puts it now and poses for a selfie.

 

In an Instagram post later, Sunny wrote: “Safe is the new COOL with @dirrty99 !! Don’t be ignorant about what is happening around you or think the Coronavirus can’t affect you! Be smart and be safe! #india #coronavirus”. In the picture, the couple sits at the airport’s waiting lounge with their respective masks on.

Sunny, who was last seen in a song in Arjun Patiala, has been filming for Tamil film Veeramadevi. She also appeared as herself in last year’s release Motichoor Chaknachoor. Sunny has often spoken about her unconventional choices. Speaking to IANS, she said that she is pretty sure that most of the things that she does are against the “social norms”, so she goes by what she feels is ideal for her and family. She said, “I am pretty sure that most of the things I do are against social norms whether it’s on purpose or not. So I just go by what I feel is ideal for me and my family and what I believe in.”

The actor is serving as host of a podcast show, Confessions With Sunny Leone. Speaking about it, she said, “I believe that a lot of the stories are the stories that are very common among different people, but we don’t always talk about it, so if they hear these stories from me and some of the callers, maybe then they will be open to talking about it.”

