Home / Bollywood / Sunny Leone says she has no ego, will ‘serve chai’ on her sets if necessary

Sunny Leone says she has no ego, will ‘serve chai’ on her sets if necessary

Sunny Leone said that she has no hang-ups and is ready to serve tea of the sets of her films, if necessary.

bollywood Updated: Jan 28, 2020 08:13 IST
Juhi Chakraborty
Hindustan Times
Sunny Leone said that everyone is equal for her.
Producing movies is a natural progression for many actors in the film industry, and Sunny Leone is set to step into that phase of her career. The 38-year-old actor is turning a producer, and will soon begin shooting of her film. “I’m right in the middle of a project which will go on floors this year. I’m excited. It doesn’t have a social message. It is a fiction; a psychological thriller,” shares Sunny.

She further adds, “In Bollywood, unless you’re a Salman, Aamir or Shah Rukh (Khan) or one of those people making these huge films, a lot of films have to fit into a certain budget. If the budget is under my control and the story is also under my control, then I can never say that it was the producer or the director’s fault. I want to test that theory on my own.”

The actor along with her husband, Daniel Weber, is closely working on the project. She says that the finance is being handled by them.

“We usually do see a turn of profit. That’s extremely exciting because we know exactly where we need to go and we have the right people in place. I have no ego. If I have to go and serve chai to somebody on my films’ sets, I would do it. For me, everyone is equal, until they show me that they are not a nice person. The production and the shooting of the film will be interesting,” she says.

Besides her production, Sunny is also looking at her various acting projects, this year. “There is one action project, one drama and there is also one father-daughter story. So there is a variety of work coming my way both in films and web projects and you can enter different spaces you want,” she says.

