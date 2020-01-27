Sezal Sharma ‘appalled’ by media wrongly using her photos for Sejal Sharma’s suicide, says her loved ones panicked

tv

Actor Sezal Sharma, who has been receiving several condolence messages after Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji actor Sejal Sharma committed suicide, assured her fans and well-wishers that she is hale and hearty. Sezal said that there has been a lot of confusion due to the similarity in their names, which was further compounded by the media wrongly using her pictures instead of Sejal’s.

In an Instagram post, Sezal wrote, “Hello... I want to convey to all my friends and fans that I am absolutely fine. I am shocked and saddened by the suicide of actress Sejal Sharma. I plead to everybody, if you are depressed or disheartened in life, please don’t end your life. Suicide is never a solution. I am appalled by the media for their reckless act on using my pictures. It created a lot of panic and stress among my close ones.”

Sejal was found hanging at her Mira Road residence by a friend in the wee hours of Friday (January 24). A suicide note was also recovered, in which she said that the decision to end her life was her own, and that no one should be blamed for it.

The tragic news sent shockwaves across the television industry. The news of Sejal’s suicide came less than a month after television actor Kushal Punjabi’s suicide.

Jasmin Bhasin, Sejal’s co-star in Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji, penned a heartfelt note on Instagram. She wrote, “It’s unbelievable that you are no more with us, such a happy girl, your presence would just light up any place, only you know what you were going through that you decided to end your life. I will miss you I wish this would have never happened. Rip @i_sejalsharmaofficial.”

Television actors Karanvir Bohra, Meera Deosthale, Rohit Roy and Donal Bisht also mourned Sejal’s loss.

