Sunny Leone's husband Daniel Weber jokes his window-washing services are for hire: 'I clean and she eats chocolate'

Sunny Leone’s husband Daniel Weber jokes his window-washing services are for hire: ‘I clean and she eats chocolate’

Daniel Weber joked that he is offering his cleaning services for hire, as he washed windows while Sunny Leone sat back and binged on chocolate.

Updated: May 17, 2020 15:55 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are quarantining in Los Angeles currently.
Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber are quarantining in Los Angeles currently.
         

After spending weeks of lockdown in Mumbai, Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber flew down to their Los Angeles home with their three children - Nisha, Asher and Noah. It looks like she is having a whale of a time in the US, if a new video shared by her husband is anything to go by.

In the video shared by Daniel on Instagram, he is seen wiping their glass windows clean, as Sunny says in the background, “Found our new hot gardener and cleaner!” He joked that his skills were for hire and wrote in the caption, “I clean and she eats chocolate!!! I’m available for windows washing !!! Add it to the paid skills you may hire me for D;)X.”

One fan joked that his windows were ‘super dirty due to the storm’ and invited Daniel to come and clean them. “Husband goals,” another wrote. Another jokingly asked how much he would charge for his services.

 

Also read | Khushi Kapoor says people made fun of her for not looking like Sridevi or Janhvi Kapoor: ‘It affected the way I would eat’

Earlier, in a video shared by Sunny, Daniel joked that she was lazy and a terrible cook. While he said that he ‘could not have asked for a better situation’, his placards told a different story. ‘Help me’, ‘She’s driving me crazy’, ‘She sleeps all day’, ‘Her cooking sucks’, ‘She’s so lazy’, ‘She lives in pyjamas’ and ‘She takes selfies all day’, the placards in his hands read, as he showered praises on her verbally.

Last week, Sunny celebrated her birthday amid the lockdown, and Daniel wished her with a romantic Instagram post. He called her the ‘greatest wife, mother and lover’ as he hoped that he could express the way he felt about her every day. “Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble,” he wrote.

On the work front, Sunny recently started an online chat show on Instagram, where she is joined by special guests for a candid chat.

