Home / Bollywood / Daniel Weber showers love on Sunny Leone in adorable birthday post: ‘You are the greatest wife, mother and lover’

Daniel Weber showers love on Sunny Leone in adorable birthday post: ‘You are the greatest wife, mother and lover’

Daniel Weber wished Sunny Leone on her birthday with a romantic Instagram post, in which he called her ‘iconic’ and lauded her for staying humble despite achieving so much.

bollywood Updated: May 13, 2020 16:03 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Sunny Leone is ringing in her birthday with Daniel Weber and their children in Los Angeles.
Sunny Leone is ringing in her birthday with Daniel Weber and their children in Los Angeles.
         

Sunny Leone got a romantic birthday wish from her husband Daniel Weber. He took to Instagram to share a picture of her posing with a bouquet of flowers and a ‘Happy Mother’s Day’ balloon, and wished that he could put his feelings into words.

“Happy birthday baby !!!! You are so much in life and I wish everyday I can tell you everything that comes to my mind !!! You are the greatest wife , mother and lover !!! An inspiration to millions and a role model !!! Iconic !!! You have never cared what anyone has ever thought and took your own path in life even when the road was less traveled !!! Be proud of yourself and all you have achieved all while staying so humble !!! I love you so much !!! Xoxo!!! Love you baby love !! @sunnyleone,” he wrote. She replied to him in the comments section, saying, “So sweet!!”

 

Also see: Taapsee Pannu says she forced sister Shagun to tie her a rakhi, says 'even I am protecting her'. See pic

Currently, Sunny and Daniel are quarantining at their Los Angeles home with their three children - daughter Nisha and twin sons Noah and Asher. She flew down with her family from Mumbai earlier this month as she felt that the kids ‘would be safer against this invisible killer coronavirus’ in the US.

Sunny shared a video from her Los Angeles home to thank her fans and well-wishers for sending her love on her birthday. “Hey, everyone! I just want to say thank you so much for all the birthday wishes. I am such a lucky girl to get so much love from all of you. I know that we are so far apart and it is really hard to be doing things at this time, but just know that I love you and I hope you guys get through this with a big smile,” she said in the clip.

tags
top news
