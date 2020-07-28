Sunny Leone spends time at the beach with her ‘little nugget Noah’, see latest pic

bollywood

Actor Sunny Leone has shared new picture with her son Noah Singh Weber. The picture shows the two by the beachside.

Sharing the picture, she wrote: “Me and my little nugget Noah!!” It shows Sunny and her son walking on the beach. They have their backs to the camera in this black and white picture. Two days back, she had shared a solo picture taking a stroll on the beach and had written: “Chilly morning at the beach.” It appears both the pictures are from the same outing.

On July 16, at the completion of three years of her husband Daniel Weber and her adopting their daughter Nisha Kaur Weber, Sunny wrote a reflective note. She said: “3yrs ago you chose us...us to be your mama & papa...to trust us to take care of you...to show us what real love is...the second I laid eyes on you, I knew you were my daughter. Today I look at you and I see a glimpse of the strong independent woman you will become. After this year I know you will have many questions but I will be there every step of the way while we figure it out together. I love you Nisha and Happy “Gotcha” Day. You are the light in our lives and the reason for all our joy everyday!” She also posted pictures from their little celebration, which had others kids as well. In 2017, the couple adopted 21-month-old baby girl from Latur, Maharashtra and named her Nisha Kaur Weber.

After spending the first few months in Mumbai as the pandemic-related lockdown began in March, the couple decided to move to their Los Angeles home in May. About her decision, Sunny had written: “In life when you have children your own priorities and well being takes the back seat. Both @dirrty99 and I had the opportunity to take our children where we felt they would be safer against this invisible killer “corona virus”. Our home away from home and secret garden in Los Angeles.”

Since then, Sunny has been sharing snapshots from life in Los Angeles as they gradually try to get back to normal, while keeping all the precautions in mind. She has shared pictures from her visits to botanical garden called Descanso Gardens, a vegetable farm, taking her daughter for her first horse riding lesson and their family time by the beach.

