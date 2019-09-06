Super 30’s Anand Kumar thanks Hrithik Roshan for bringing to life a teacher’s struggle in life

bollywood

Bihar math genius and founder of Super 30, Anand Kumar thanked actor Hrithik Roshan for bringing to life the struggle in a teacher’s life. For the uninitiated, Super 30 is an educational programme begun by Anand, which provided free of cost coaching to students from underprivileged sections of society to get into elite IITs.

Taking to Twitter, Anand wrote in Hindi, “Hrithik, aapne Super30 film ke madhyam se shikshak ke sangharsh ko jan jan tak pohonchaya hai, jis se desh ke yuvaon mein shikshak ban ne ke prati prabal pyas jaagi hai. Aaj shikshak divas ke avsar par tamaan yuvaon ka swagat karta hoon joh duniya mein badaa badlaav laale ke liye shishak ban ne ki tayyari mein lage hain (Hrithik, through the medium of a film like Super 30, you have shown the struggle of a teacher to a vast number of people and because of that, there is a great fervour among the young to take to teaching as a profession. On the occasion of Teacher’s Day, I welcome all those young people who want to bring about a change in society and for doing so, they are preparing to become teachers). ”

The film released on July 12 and chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (played by Hrithik). Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles.

Super 30 has made Rs 146.58 crore in India business. Tweeting about it, Taran Adarsh had written: “#Super30 has almost exhausted its run... Biz at a glance... Week 1: Rs 75.85 cr Week 2: Rs 37.86 cr Week 3: Rs 17.94 cr Week 4: Rs 9.60 cr Week 5: Rs 5.33 cr Total: Rs 146.58 cr India biz. SUPER HIT.”

Several states across India declared the film tax-free. Names include Bihar, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, New Delhi and Maharashtra and Jammu and Kashmir.

(With ANI inputs)

