Super 30 song Basanti No Dance breaks language barrier as Hrithik Roshan leads kids who have ‘dil Bihari speaking’, watch

Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan shared the latest song from his upcoming film Super 30 which is likely to touch hearts with its lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Titled Basanti No Dance, the number starts with Hrithik’s Anand Kumar addressing his students who are afraid of speaking English. Due to lack of good education, underprivileged children often face trouble when communicating in English. The songs takes on the fear like a boss. Singers Prem Areni, Janardan Dhatrak, Divya Kumar and Chaitally Parmar have lent their voices for the song that has been choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. Ajay Atul have composed the music.

Sharing the video, Hrithik tweeted, “Angrezi ka darr hatao kyunki aise bahut se darwaaze hain jo sirf isliye nahi khul paate kyuki log May I come in nahi keh paate.” The video shows a bunch of students in a street play where they speak in broken English and put across the message that they may not be experts in the language that has come to be associated with the elite but certainly are brilliant in several other skills. As Amitabh writes in one of the lines ‘galat Englis bhale hi, we will gaadenge jhanda’ (we may be wrong in our language but we will triumph).

Hrithik plays Bihar mathematician Anand Kumar who rose to fame with his initiative Super 30 where he would pick 30 talented and underprivileged kids and train them for IIT JEE. He also paid for their expenses in the duration of the coaching. Anand’s initiative has attracted several filmmakers and documentary makers before the film as well.

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Super 30 is slated to hit theatres on July 12. It also stars Mrunal Thakur,Pankaj Tripathi, Nandish and Amit Sadh.

First Published: Jun 29, 2019 15:16 IST