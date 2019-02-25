Superwoman Lilly Singh reveals she is bisexual, calls it her superpower

YouTube sensation Lilly Singh, who goes by the stage name Superwoman, has revealed on social media that she is bisexual and called it her “superpower”.

The Indian-origin Canadian artiste, who is also a comedian, author and a Unicef Goodwill Ambassador, took to Twitter on Sunday and wrote, “Female, coloured, bisexual” along with checkboxes ticked green.”

She added, “Throughout my life, these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many ‘boxes’ you check, I encourage you to do the same.”

✅ Female

✅ Coloured

✅ Bisexual



Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. But now I’m fully embracing them as my superpowers.



No matter how many "boxes" you check, I encourage you to do the same x



❤️🧡💛💚💙 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Ever since she wrote about her sexual orientation, the tweet has got over 8,000 re-tweets and more than 72,000 likes.

Overwhelmed by the response, she again tweeted, “Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug.”

Thank you so much for the love and positivity. Words can’t describe how much it means. I appreciate you all. Group hug ❤️❤️❤️❤️😊 — Lilly Singh (@IISuperwomanII) February 25, 2019

Lilly has over 14 million followers on YouTube. She has authored the bestseller, “How To Be A Bawse”, has a role in HBO’s film adaptation of Fahrenheit 451 and in 2017, she topped the Forbes Magazine Top Influencers List in the entertainment category. Lilly, who went active on YouTube in 2010, has emerged as one of the most popular stars on the video-sharing website.

Other popular YouTubers have also come out as bisexual in recently. In October, Anna Akana revealed she is a bisexual after getting drunk at the Streamy Awards.

First Published: Feb 25, 2019 20:03 IST